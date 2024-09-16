SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,378 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

