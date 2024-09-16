SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,178 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,720,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,817,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,916,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

