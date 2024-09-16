SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,129 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $76.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

