SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,736,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,637.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 463,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 446,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $34.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.7311 dividend. This is a positive change from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

