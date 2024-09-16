SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.94 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

