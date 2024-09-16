SigFig Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTI opened at $277.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

