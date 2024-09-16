SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.