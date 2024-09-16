SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

