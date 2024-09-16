SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $61.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $62.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.