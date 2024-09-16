Simon’s Cat Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107.69 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $210.69 million and $107.69 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,330,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,330,179 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,330,178.672 with 6,749,955,330,178.672 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003271 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $84,517,900.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

