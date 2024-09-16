Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,976.0 days.
Sleep Country Canada Price Performance
Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $25.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
