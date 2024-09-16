Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 427,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,976.0 days.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock remained flat at $25.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

