SLERF Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (SLERF)

SLERF (SLERF) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market capitalization of $72.83 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SLERF has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.12992723 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $9,320,585.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLERF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SLERF using one of the exchanges listed above.

