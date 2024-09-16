Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.50

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 2682516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,255 shares of company stock valued at $936,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

