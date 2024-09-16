Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,450,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 63,100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Smoore International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF remained flat at C$1.22 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. Smoore International has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.22.

Get Smoore International alerts:

About Smoore International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.