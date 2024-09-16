Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,450,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 63,100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Smoore International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF remained flat at C$1.22 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. Smoore International has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.22.
About Smoore International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smoore International
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.