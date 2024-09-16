Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Martin Malek Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00.
Spartan Delta Price Performance
Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,931. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.90.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.2946783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.