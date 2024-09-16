Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Senior Officer Martin Malek Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,931. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.90.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.2946783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Spartan Delta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins upgraded Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Spartan Delta

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.