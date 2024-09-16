SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

