SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after acquiring an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $414.94 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $416.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.