SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Increased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

