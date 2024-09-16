Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,805. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

