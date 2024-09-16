Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $520.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

