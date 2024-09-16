Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 436,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.2 days.

Spin Master Stock Down 3.6 %

SNMSF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

