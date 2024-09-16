Sports Entertainment Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SEG)

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
Sports Entertainment Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Sports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Entertainment Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.