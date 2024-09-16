Sports Entertainment Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SEG)

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sports Entertainment Group Limited engages in sports media content and entertainment business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in four segments: Media Australia, Media New Zealand, Complementary Services, and Sports Teams. The company operates various radio stations, such as SEN 1116, SEN 1170, SEN 1629, SEN WA, SENQ, SENZ, SENTrack, and SEN Spirit, as well as SENTrack Bendigo, SENTrack Southwest Gippsland, and SEN Shepparton; and publishes AFL Record, a weekly match-day magazine content, as well as Lifestyle1 magazine.

