Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SETM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.52% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

