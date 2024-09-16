Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.13

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.13 and last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 133092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $776,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,084.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

