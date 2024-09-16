Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.5 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Separately, UBS Group raised Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

