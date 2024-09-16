Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Cap of $75.66 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $75.66 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,774.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.00541010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00108483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00294027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030499 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079594 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,559,125 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

