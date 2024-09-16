STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.6 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SNVVF remained flat at $2.74 during trading hours on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.