Stephen J. Altemus Sells 440,288 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,492,841.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 7,935,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $712.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Machines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.