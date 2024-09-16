STF Management LP Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

STF Management LP cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.5% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $916.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $861.57 and a 200 day moving average of $806.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $406.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.