STF Management LP Sells 3,321 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

STF Management LP decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,071 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. STF Management LP's holdings in Intel were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Intel by 86.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

