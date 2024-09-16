StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 2.5 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.