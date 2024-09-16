StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

