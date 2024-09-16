StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.