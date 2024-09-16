StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $928.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $97.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.