StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

IHT stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.14.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

