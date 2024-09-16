StockNews.com Downgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $242.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.17. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $932,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $83,687,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

