StockNews.com Downgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Hold

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.97. 910,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.53. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

