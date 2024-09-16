StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
