StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $600,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.