STP Price Hits $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. STP has a market cap of $97.91 million and $232.96 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05985727 USD and is up 37.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $128,357,502.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

