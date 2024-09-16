Stratis One Day Volume Reaches $31,024.66 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $31,024.66 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,285.48 or 0.03932935 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00040436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.

