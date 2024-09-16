Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 836,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,240.6 days.

Straumann Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SAUHF stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.28. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

