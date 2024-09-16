Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 836,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,240.6 days.
Straumann Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SAUHF stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.28. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.
About Straumann
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Stock Average Calculator
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.