Streamr (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.73 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Streamr has a market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,125,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

