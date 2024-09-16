Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$67.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.46.

SU traded up C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$49.72. 1,098,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,756. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of C$63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.7260019 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

