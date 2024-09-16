Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.54

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 1896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays upgraded Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Swisscom Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $338.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

