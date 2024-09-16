Sylebra Capital Llc Acquires 4,264,393 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:PCT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.00. 3,334,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.