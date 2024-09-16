T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $202.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

