Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Up 24.1% in August

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLAW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 2,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

