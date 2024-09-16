TD Securities Boosts Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Price Target to C$7.50

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLN. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.80.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Shares of TSE BLN opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.75. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$2.77 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.59 million and a P/E ratio of -25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.