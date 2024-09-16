TD Securities Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$2.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

TSE:TRZ opened at C$1.82 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$4.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The company had revenue of C$736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$758.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

