Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.61

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 46125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 319.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.