Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,255,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,530 shares during the period. Tenaris makes up 12.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $251,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 93.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 177,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,782,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

